Medibank Sets Ambitious Growth Targets in Health Sector

Medibank Private has provided an update.

Medibank Private Limited has announced its long-term ambitions to accelerate growth as a health company, aiming to significantly increase earnings in its health segment and expand its policyholder market share by FY30. The company is focusing on four key health segments—wellbeing, primary care, community and acute care, and health insurance—to deliver greater value and drive long-term growth. CEO David Koczkar highlighted the need for a shift in the healthcare system towards prevention, community-based care, and digital health solutions, emphasizing Medibank’s role in this transition and its commitment to investing in technology and partnerships to meet evolving community needs.

Medibank Private Limited is a prominent player in the Australian healthcare industry, primarily offering health insurance products and services. The company focuses on enhancing customer and shareholder value by driving meaningful change across Australia’s health system, with a strong emphasis on customer health and wellbeing.

Average Trading Volume: 5,405,563

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$13.14B

