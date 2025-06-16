Medialink Group Schedules Board Meeting to Approve Annual Results

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

The latest announcement is out from Medialink Group Ltd. ( (HK:2230) ).

Medialink Group Limited has announced that its board of directors will meet on June 26, 2025, to review and approve the company’s annual results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The meeting will also consider the recommendation of a dividend and address any other business matters, which could impact the company’s financial strategy and shareholder returns.

More about Medialink Group Ltd.

Medialink Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the media and entertainment industry. It is involved in the distribution of media content and related services, focusing on the Asian market.

Average Trading Volume: 4,847,188

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$674M

For detailed information about 2230 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.