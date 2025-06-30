MediaAlpha Promotes Amy Yeh to Chief Technology Officer

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

MediaAlpha ( (MAX) ) has issued an announcement.

On June 30, 2025, MediaAlpha announced the promotion of Amy Yeh to Chief Technology Officer, succeeding Eugene Nonko, who transitioned to the role of Chief Architect. This leadership change is part of a strategic move to enhance the company’s technology strategy and execution, with Amy Yeh expected to continue driving product innovation and operational scale within MediaAlpha’s insurance marketplace.

MediaAlpha, Inc. is a leading marketing technology platform specializing in real-time customer acquisition for the insurance industry. The company connects insurance carriers with online shoppers through its programmatic customer acquisition platform, generating nearly 119 million consumer referrals in 2024 and powering $1.5 billion in advertising spend across various insurance sectors.

