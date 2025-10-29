MediaAlpha Announces $50M Share Repurchase Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

MediaAlpha ( (MAX) ) has shared an update.

On October 28, 2025, MediaAlpha‘s Board of Directors authorized a new $50 million Share Repurchase Program for Class A common stock, highlighting the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value. The announcement follows MediaAlpha’s strong third quarter 2025 financial results, which saw an 18% increase in revenue and a 30% rise in transaction value, driven by robust growth in the P&C insurance vertical. The company anticipates continued growth in this sector, despite a projected decline in the health insurance vertical. The repurchase program is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, but may be adjusted based on market conditions.

The most recent analyst rating on (MAX) stock is a Hold with a $11.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on MediaAlpha stock, see the MAX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on MAX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MAX is a Neutral.

MediaAlpha’s overall stock score reflects significant challenges in financial performance and valuation, with high leverage and negative profit margins. However, the earnings call provided some optimism with strong growth in certain segments and a positive resolution with the FTC. Technical analysis indicates potential bearish momentum, but no immediate overbought or oversold conditions.

To see Spark’s full report on MAX stock, click here.

More about MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha operates in the insurance industry, focusing on the Property & Casualty (P&C) insurance vertical. The company provides a marketplace platform that facilitates transactions between insurance carriers and consumers, with a significant emphasis on advertising and marketing services to drive growth and profitability.

Average Trading Volume: 559,173

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $766.4M

See more data about MAX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue