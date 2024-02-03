MedAvail Holdings Announces Major Board and Executive Shake-Up

MedAvail Holdings (MDVL) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

Mark Doerr, Robert Faulkner, Paul Johnson, Michael Kramer, Laurie McGraw, and Glen Stettin resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company effective February 2, 2024, with no disagreements cited, but due to a Petition that removed the Board’s powers. Additionally, Mark Doerr and Ramona Seabaugh were terminated from their executive roles as President/CEO and CFO/Treasurer/Secretary, respectively, for the same reason, leaving the Company without any serving board members or aforementioned executives.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.