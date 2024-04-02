Medaro Mining Prepares for Share Consolidation

Medaro Mining Corp. (TSE:MEDA) has released an update.

Medaro Mining Corp., a Vancouver-based lithium exploration company, has announced a ten-to-one consolidation of its common shares, aiming to reduce its outstanding shares from over 94 million to approximately 9.45 million. The company is preparing to file the necessary documentation with the Canadian Securities Exchange and will disclose the consolidation’s effective date and other details in a future announcement. This strategic move comes as Medaro continues to develop innovative lithium extraction technologies and maintains various lithium and uranium properties.

