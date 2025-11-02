Medallion Metals Advances Ravensthorpe Gold Project with Key Environmental Approval

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Medallion Metals Ltd ( (AU:MM8) ) has issued an update.

Medallion Metals Ltd has reached a significant milestone in the development of its Ravensthorpe Gold Project, having progressed to the final stage of assessment under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999. This approval is crucial for advancing the company’s sulphide production strategy and is expected to be determined by December 2025, assuming no additional information requests. The approval will also influence the development timeline of the project, which is aligned with the company’s broader strategic goals, including the proposed acquisition of Forrestania.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MM8) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Medallion Metals Ltd stock, see the AU:MM8 Stock Forecast page.

More about Medallion Metals Ltd

Medallion Metals Ltd is a mining company focused on the exploration and development of mineral resources, particularly gold and sulphide production. The company is actively advancing its Ravensthorpe Gold Project in Australia, with a strategic emphasis on securing necessary environmental approvals to facilitate its production strategy.

Average Trading Volume: 1,403,529

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$279.1M

Learn more about MM8 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue