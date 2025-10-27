Medacta’s MPACT DM Cup Study: A Potential Game-Changer in Hip Arthroplasty

Medacta Group Sa ((MEDGF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Medacta Group SA is conducting a study titled ‘Prospective, Multicenter, Non-Controlled, Non-Randomized, Open-Label Study To Evaluate The Efficacy And Performance Of The Mpact® Dual Mobility Hemispheric Cup.’ The study aims to assess the 10-year performance of the MPACT DM cup in patients undergoing total hip arthroplasty, with the primary endpoint being the prosthesis’s lifespan as per the Kaplan Meier curve.

The intervention under investigation is the MPACT DM cup, a dual mobility hemispheric cup designed to enhance the longevity and performance of hip prostheses in patients requiring total hip arthroplasty.

This observational study follows a cohort model with a prospective time perspective. It is non-randomized and open-label, meaning all participants receive the same intervention, and both researchers and participants are aware of the treatment being administered. The primary purpose is to observe the long-term efficacy of the MPACT DM cup.

The study began on April 5, 2023, with an estimated completion date set for September 23, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating when results might influence market dynamics.

The ongoing study could significantly impact Medacta’s stock performance and investor sentiment, especially if the results demonstrate improved prosthesis longevity. This could position Medacta favorably against competitors in the orthopedic device market, potentially leading to increased market share.

The study is currently recruiting, with further updates available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

