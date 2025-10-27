Medacta’s GMK SpheriKA Study: A Potential Game-Changer in Knee Prosthesis

Medacta Group Sa ((MEDGF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

The Medacta GMK SpheriKA Post-Marketing Surveillance Study, officially titled ‘Medacta GMK® SpheriKA and Kinematic Alignment Technique Multicenter, Post-Market Outcome Study,’ aims to evaluate the outcomes of the GMK SpheriKA knee stem prosthesis. This study is significant as it assesses the effectiveness and patient satisfaction with this innovative knee replacement device, which could influence future orthopedic practices and patient care.

The intervention being tested is the GMK SpheriKA, a knee prosthesis device designed to improve joint function and patient satisfaction through the kinematic alignment technique. This device aims to provide a more natural knee movement post-surgery.

This observational study follows a cohort model with a prospective time perspective. It does not involve random allocation or masking, focusing instead on real-world outcomes of the GMK SpheriKA knee prosthesis.

The study began on July 7, 2022, with recruitment currently ongoing. The primary completion and estimated completion dates are not specified, but the last update was submitted on September 23, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating results.

The update on this study could positively impact Medacta Group SA’s stock performance by reinforcing investor confidence in the company’s innovative solutions. As the study progresses, it may also influence the competitive landscape in the orthopedic device industry.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

