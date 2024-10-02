MEC Resources Launches Share Entitlement Offer

MEC Resources Ltd (AU:MMR) has released an update.

MEC Resources Ltd has announced the opening of its non-renounceable entitlement offer aiming to raise up to $4.89 million by offering new shares and options to eligible shareholders. The offer, detailed in a prospectus now available on the company’s website, is scheduled to close on October 18, 2024. Shareholders are advised to review the prospectus for participation details and can seek further information from their professional advisors or the company’s share registry during the offer period.

