MEC Resources Announces Expiry and Renewal of Options

An announcement from MEC Resources Ltd ( (AU:MMR) ) is now available.

MEC Resources Ltd, listed on the ASX under the code MMR, has announced the expiry of 373,535,605 quoted options, which are currently out of the money. The options, exercisable at $0.03, will expire on November 21, 2025, with official trading ceasing on November 17, 2025. The company plans to seek shareholder approval to issue new options to current holders, allowing them to continue participating in the company’s development. This move could potentially impact stakeholder engagement and the company’s financial strategies.

Current Market Cap: A$9.36M

