ME Therapeutics Initiates $1.55M Private Placement

ME Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (TSE:METX) has released an update.

ME Therapeutics Holdings Inc., a biotech firm specializing in Immuno-Oncology, has announced a non-brokered private placement aimed at raising $1.55 million. The funds are planned to support the company’s research and development, regulatory processes, and general operating needs. The private placement comprises units priced at $1.00, with each unit including a share and a warrant, potentially accelerating if certain trading conditions are met.

