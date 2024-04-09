ME Therapeutics Awards Stock Options

ME Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (TSE:METX) has released an update.

ME Therapeutics Holdings Inc., a company specializing in immuno-oncology cancer therapies, has granted 250,000 stock options to a consultant, exercisable at $3.51 per share over the next three years. These options will vest in increments, with a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. The company continues its focus on novel cancer treatments targeting immune suppression.

