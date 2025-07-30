Mdwerks Unveils Innovative Molecular Sawdust Drying System

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Mdwerks ( (MDWK) ) has provided an announcement.

On July 30, 2025, MDWerks, Inc. announced that its subsidiary, RFS Specialties, LLC, has developed and deployed a new Molecular Sawdust Drying System using proprietary molecular energy wave technology to efficiently adjust sawdust moisture for wood pellet production. The system is set to be delivered to a leading U.S. lumber company in August 2025, marking a significant step in MDWerks’ expansion into the wood manufacturing industry. This development not only introduces a new revenue stream for MDWerks but also positions the company to potentially set an industry standard with its innovative technology, promising substantial growth opportunities.

More about Mdwerks

MDWerks, Inc. is a forward-thinking company specializing in sustainable technology, particularly in energy wave technologies. The company aims to provide innovative solutions that help businesses reduce costs and drive value. It operates through subsidiaries like RFS Specialties, LLC, which implements automated radio frequency technology systems, and Two Trees Beverage Company, known for its award-winning spirits.

Average Trading Volume: 14,307

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $44.12M

