MDWerks Expands Spirits Production with New SRAS Unit

Mdwerks ( (MDWK) ) has provided an announcement.

On July 22, 2025, MDWerks announced that its subsidiary, Two Trees Beverage Company, plans to install a second Spirits Rapid Aging System (SRAS) at its North Carolina facilities in August 2025. This expansion is driven by steady demand and projected growth, and the new SRAS unit is expected to quintuple the production capacity of spirits. The SRAS technology, designed by MDWerks’ subsidiary RF Specialties, uses patented molecular energy wave technology to rapidly mature spirits, offering economic and environmental benefits. This move is part of a broader strategy that includes building additional SRAS units for other major distilleries, reflecting the growing traction of MDWerks’ Whiskey-as-a-Service business model.

More about Mdwerks

MDWerks, Inc. is a forward-thinking company specializing in sustainable technology, particularly energy wave technologies. It aims to provide innovative solutions that help businesses reduce costs and enhance value. Its subsidiary, Two Trees Beverage Company, is known for producing award-winning spirits using sustainable methods, while another subsidiary, RF Specialties, LLC, focuses on implementing automated radio frequency technology systems.

Average Trading Volume: 11,157

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $55.15M

