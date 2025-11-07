MDU Resources Reports Strong Pipeline Earnings in Q3 2025

Mdu Res ( (MDU) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Mdu Res presented to its investors.

MDU Resources Group Inc., a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 index, provides electric utility and natural gas distribution services across the Pacific Northwest and Midwest, along with operating a substantial natural gas pipeline network.

In its third quarter 2025 earnings report, MDU Resources highlighted a strong performance in its pipeline segment, alongside significant regulatory activities in its utility segments, despite facing increased operational and maintenance expenses.

Key financial metrics for the quarter include an increase in income from continuing operations by $2.8 million, with pipeline segment earnings rising by 11.3%. The company also reported a utility customer growth rate of 1.5%. However, the electric utility segment saw a decline in earnings due to higher operational costs and outages. The natural gas distribution segment experienced a moderate decline in earnings, offset by rate relief in several states.

MDU Resources has narrowed its earnings guidance for 2025 to a range of $0.90 to $0.95 per share, reflecting its performance through the third quarter. The company remains focused on executing key projects and regulatory proceedings to enhance long-term value creation.

Looking forward, MDU Resources aims to maintain its growth trajectory by continuing to execute its capital investment and rate recovery plans, with a long-term earnings per share growth rate expected to be between 6% and 8%.

