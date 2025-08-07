Mdu Resources Group Releases Investor Presentation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Mdu Resources Group ( (MDU) ) has issued an update.

Mdu Resources Group announced the availability of an Investor Presentation and Infographic on their corporate website. This release provides stakeholders with additional resources to understand the company’s current financial standing and strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (MDU) stock is a Buy with a $31.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mdu Resources Group stock, see the MDU Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MDU is a Neutral.

MDU Resources Group’s score is primarily driven by its strong financial performance and attractive valuation. The earnings call provided positive growth prospects, though challenges in the electric segment warrant caution. Technical indicators and recent corporate events contribute positively, but with less impact.

More about Mdu Resources Group

Average Trading Volume: 1,428,798

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.62B

