MDA Space Ltd Reports Robust Q2 2025 Results and Strategic Expansions

MDA Ltd ( (TSE:MDA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

MDA Space Ltd reported strong financial results for Q2 2025, with a 54% increase in revenue and a 57% rise in adjusted EBITDA compared to the previous year. The company secured a significant $1.8 billion contract with EchoStar for a LEO satellite constellation, enhancing its leadership in the non-terrestrial network market. Additionally, MDA announced the acquisition of SatixFy Communications and an agreement with the Canadian Space Agency to manage the David Florida Laboratory, further solidifying its position in the space industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:MDA) stock is a Buy with a C$18.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on MDA Ltd stock, see the TSE:MDA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:MDA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:MDA is a Outperform.

MDA Ltd scores well due to its strong financial performance and strategic corporate events. Positive earnings call sentiment and technical momentum support the score, though high valuation and potential overbought conditions temper the outlook.

More about MDA Ltd

MDA Space Ltd, based in Brampton, Ontario, is a prominent player in the global space industry, known for its expertise in space missions and satellite systems. The company focuses on developing advanced space technology and services, catering to the rapidly expanding commercial space market.

Average Trading Volume: 500,674

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$5.56B

