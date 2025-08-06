McNally Bharat Engineering Announces Q1 Financials and Strategic Changes

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

McNally Bharat Engineering Co. Ltd. ( (IN:MBECL) ) just unveiled an update.

McNally Bharat Engineering Co. Ltd. announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and disclosed several strategic decisions. The company plans to hold its 62nd Annual General Meeting virtually, appoint new secretarial auditors, and relocate its registered office within West Bengal. Additionally, the company has decided to discontinue the consolidation of financial results for its overseas subsidiaries, following the deregistration of its Singapore subsidiary and plans to divest its Zambian subsidiary due to lack of operations.

More about McNally Bharat Engineering Co. Ltd.

McNally Bharat Engineering Co. Ltd. is a company engaged in engineering and construction, providing a range of services and products in the industrial sector. The company is ISO certified and operates with a focus on infrastructure development and engineering solutions.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 557.8M INR

