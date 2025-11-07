McLaren Minerals Updates Securities Expiry Date

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Allup Silica Ltd. ( (AU:MML) ) has issued an announcement.

McLaren Minerals Limited has announced an update regarding the proposed issue of securities, specifically amending the expiry date of a short-term option to March 10, 2027. This update reflects the company’s ongoing adjustments to its securities offerings, which may impact its market operations and investor relations.

More about Allup Silica Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 2,640,441

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$3.48M

