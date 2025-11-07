McLaren Minerals Updates 2025 AGM Notice with New Resolution

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
An update from Allup Silica Ltd. ( (AU:MML) ) is now available.
McLaren Minerals Limited has issued an addendum to its 2025 Notice of Annual General Meeting, which will be held virtually on November 24, 2025. The addendum introduces an additional resolution, Resolution 9, and includes amendments to the explanatory memorandum and proxy forms. Shareholders are advised to use the replacement proxy form to ensure their votes are counted for all resolutions, including the newly added Resolution 9.
More about Allup Silica Ltd.
Average Trading Volume: 2,640,441
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: A$3.48M
Find detailed analytics on MML stock on TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.