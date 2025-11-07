McLaren Minerals Updates 2025 AGM Notice with New Resolution

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Allup Silica Ltd. ( (AU:MML) ) is now available.

McLaren Minerals Limited has issued an addendum to its 2025 Notice of Annual General Meeting, which will be held virtually on November 24, 2025. The addendum introduces an additional resolution, Resolution 9, and includes amendments to the explanatory memorandum and proxy forms. Shareholders are advised to use the replacement proxy form to ensure their votes are counted for all resolutions, including the newly added Resolution 9.

More about Allup Silica Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 2,640,441

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$3.48M

