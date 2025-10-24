McGrath RentCorp Reports Mixed Q3 2025 Results

Mcgrath Rentcorp ( (MGRC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Mcgrath Rentcorp presented to its investors.

McGrath RentCorp is a prominent North American business-to-business rental company, specializing in modular solutions and electronic test equipment rentals, with a focus on sustainable practices and customer satisfaction. In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, McGrath RentCorp revealed a total revenue of $256.4 million, marking a 4% decrease from the previous year, alongside a net income of $42.3 million, significantly lower than the $149.3 million reported in the same quarter of 2024. The company’s rental operations saw a 4% increase in revenue to $178.1 million, while sales revenues fell by 18% to $76.1 million. Additionally, the adjusted EBITDA decreased by 7% to $96.5 million. Despite these challenges, McGrath’s modular rental revenues grew by 2%, and the TRS-RenTelco division experienced a 9% increase in rental revenues, indicating a positive trend in market demand. Looking ahead, McGrath RentCorp remains optimistic about its business momentum as it enters the fourth quarter, focusing on aligning capital spending with market conditions and expanding its modular services offerings.

