McFarlane Lake Mining Targets Significant Resource Increase at Juby Gold Project

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

McFarlane Lake Mining Limited ( (TSE:MLM) ) just unveiled an update.

McFarlane Lake Mining Limited has initiated an update to the mineral resource estimate at the Juby Gold Project, aiming for a significant increase in contained gold ounces by incorporating new drilling data and adjusting economic parameters. The update, conducted by BBA E&C Inc., is expected to enhance the project’s resource potential, leveraging current higher gold prices and potentially attracting a broader range of investors. The updated estimate will be released upon the project’s transaction closure, with full ownership expected within 12 months.

More about McFarlane Lake Mining Limited

McFarlane Lake Mining Limited is a gold exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of properties, including the Juby Gold Project, McMillan and Mongowin gold properties, West Hawk Lake property, and High Lake gold property. The company operates primarily in Ontario and Manitoba, Canada, and is a reporting issuer under applicable securities legislation in British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario.

Average Trading Volume: 384,976

Current Market Cap: C$20.29M

For detailed information about MLM stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue