McEwen Inc. Reports Improved Financial Performance in Q3 2025

McEwen Mining Inc ( (MUX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information McEwen Mining Inc presented to its investors.

McEwen Inc. is a mining company engaged in the production and sale of gold and silver, with operations across North and South America. The company also explores and develops copper, gold, and silver mineral properties. In its latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, McEwen Inc. reported a net loss of $462,000, a significant improvement from the $2.081 million loss in the same quarter last year. Despite a slight decrease in revenue from gold and silver sales compared to the previous year, the company managed to reduce its operating loss significantly. Key financial metrics indicate that McEwen Inc. achieved a gross profit of $7.816 million, although it faced challenges such as increased general and administrative expenses and losses from its investment in McEwen Copper Inc. The company’s balance sheet shows a strong cash position, with cash and cash equivalents increasing to $51.249 million from $13.692 million at the end of 2024. Looking ahead, McEwen Inc. remains focused on optimizing its operations and exploring growth opportunities in its copper and gold segments, as indicated by its management’s strategic outlook.

