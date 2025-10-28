McEwen Inc. Refiles Fox Complex Technical Report After OSC Review

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

McEwen Mining ( (MUX) ) has shared an announcement.

McEwen Inc. has refiled its Technical Report for the Fox Complex following a review by the Ontario Securities Commission. The amendments address compliance with National Instrument 43-101 standards, including the inclusion of previously omitted information and the replacement of a co-author to meet Qualified Person requirements. The mineral resources statements for the Fox Complex remain unchanged, ensuring no impact on the company’s resource estimates.

The most recent analyst rating on (MUX) stock is a Buy with a $28.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on McEwen Mining stock, see the MUX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on MUX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MUX is a Neutral.

McEwen Mining’s overall score is driven by strong technical momentum and positive earnings call sentiment, despite financial performance and valuation challenges. The company’s strategic growth initiatives and operational improvements provide a promising outlook, though profitability remains a concern.

More about McEwen Mining

McEwen Inc. is a mining company that provides exposure to gold, copper, and silver through its operations in the USA, Canada, and Argentina. The company also has a large copper development project in Argentina and a gold and silver mine in Mexico. McEwen is committed to carbon neutrality by 2038 and trades on the NYSE and TSX under the symbol ‘MUX’.

Average Trading Volume: 1,646,173

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.06B

