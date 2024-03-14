McCoy Global Soars with Revenue Surge and Dividend Hike

Mccoy Global OTC (TSE:MCB) has released an update.

McCoy Global Inc. reports a robust financial performance with a 33% increase in annual revenue to $69.7 million and an 8% rise in fourth-quarter revenue, signaling strong demand for their smart products, including the Flush Mount Spider and smartCRT™. The company also achieved its highest Adjusted EBITDA since 2014 and is advancing its Digital Technology Roadmap with significant commercial sales and trials. Moreover, McCoy Global has doubled its quarterly dividend to $0.02 per share, evidencing confidence in its financial stability and future growth prospects.

