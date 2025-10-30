MC Mining Ltd Reports Operational Progress Amidst Production Challenges in Q1 FY2026

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from MC Mining Ltd ( (AU:MCM) ).

MC Mining Ltd reported improved health and safety performance with no lost time injuries across its operations during the first quarter of FY2026. The Makhado Project progressed with key milestones achieved, including the start of open pit mining and nearing completion of civil works for the coal plant. However, Uitkomst Colliery faced a 21% decrease in run-of-mine coal production due to delays in the turnaround plan and operational challenges, though operational improvements helped maintain high coal plant yields. The company also saw a decrease in coal sales and faced depressed coal prices. Financially, MC Mining increased its available cash to $13.1 million, supported by a $15 million share purchase by Kinetic Development Group Limited, and continued to repay its loan to the Industrial Development Corporation. Leadership changes included the appointment of Ms. Yi (Christine) He as Managing Director and CEO, and Jianheng (Albert) Deng as a Non-Executive Director.

MC Mining Ltd is a company involved in the coal mining industry, focusing on steelmaking hard coking coal and thermal coal. The company operates projects such as the Makhado Project and Uitkomst Colliery, with a market focus on high-grade coal production and development of coal deposits within the Greater Soutpansberg Projects.

