MC Mining Ltd Addresses ASX Price Query Amid Share Volatility

An update from MC Mining Ltd ( (AU:MCM) ) is now available.

MC Mining Ltd, a company listed on the ASX, has responded to a price query from the Australian Securities Exchange regarding a significant increase in its share price and trading volume. The company stated that it is not aware of any undisclosed information that could explain the recent trading activity. MC Mining suggested that the illiquidity of its shares might have caused a disproportionate impact on the share price when buy orders were executed at market price. The company confirmed its compliance with ASX Listing Rules and that its board of directors authorized the response.

More about MC Mining Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 35,999

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$89.9M

See more data about MCM stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

