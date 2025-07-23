Mazda Announces Treasury Stock Disposal for Director Remuneration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mazda Motor ( (JP:7261) ) has provided an update.

Mazda Motor Corporation has announced the disposal of its treasury stock as part of a remuneration plan for its directors and executive officers. This initiative aims to align the interests of the directors with those of the shareholders by tying compensation to stock performance, thereby encouraging long-term corporate value enhancement. The plan involves the allocation of restricted stock and performance share units to eligible directors and officers, with a total of 359,700 shares being distributed. This strategic move is expected to foster a stronger connection between the company’s leadership and its shareholders, potentially impacting Mazda’s market positioning positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7261) stock is a Hold with a Yen1750.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mazda Motor stock, see the JP:7261 Stock Forecast page.

More about Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation is a prominent player in the automotive industry, known for manufacturing a wide range of vehicles, including cars and SUVs. The company focuses on delivering innovative and high-performance vehicles to a global market, with a commitment to enhancing driving experiences and sustainability.

Average Trading Volume: 8,635,606

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen532.7B

See more data about 7261 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

