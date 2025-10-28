Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Declares Interim Dividend for FY 2025-26

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. ( (IN:MAZDOCK) ) has provided an update.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited has announced an interim dividend of Rs. 6 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26, with a record date set for November 4, 2025. The dividend payment will be completed by November 26, 2025, and will be subject to tax deduction at source as per the applicable laws. This announcement reflects the company’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders and may have implications for investor sentiment and market positioning.

More about Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited is a government-owned enterprise in India, primarily engaged in the construction of warships and submarines for the Indian Navy and other clients. The company is certified with ISO 9001-2015 and is headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Average Trading Volume: 111,792

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 1131.4B INR

See more insights into MAZDOCK stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue