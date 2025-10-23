Mayfield Group Holdings Announces New Director Appointment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Mayfield Group Holdings Limited ( (AU:MYG) ).

Mayfield Group Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of Rodney Henderson as a director effective from October 23, 2025. The initial director’s interest notice reveals that Henderson currently holds no securities in the company, indicating a neutral starting position in terms of shareholding. This appointment is part of the company’s ongoing governance and leadership strategy, potentially impacting its strategic direction and stakeholder relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MYG) stock is a Hold with a A$2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mayfield Group Holdings Limited stock, see the AU:MYG Stock Forecast page.

More about Mayfield Group Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 69,642

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$158M

For a thorough assessment of MYG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue