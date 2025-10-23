Mayfield Group Appoints New Non-executive Director

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mayfield Group Holdings Limited ( (AU:MYG) ) has issued an announcement.

Mayfield Group Holdings Limited has appointed Rodney Charles Henderson as a Non-executive Director. With over 25 years of experience in the industry, including leadership roles in major engineering and manufacturing companies, Henderson’s appointment is expected to bolster Mayfield’s strategic direction and enhance its focus on innovation and sustainability.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MYG) stock is a Hold with a A$2.00 price target.

More about Mayfield Group Holdings Limited

Mayfield Group Holdings Limited operates in the electrical engineering and manufacturing industry, focusing on innovation, sustainability, and growth within Australian manufacturing.

Average Trading Volume: 69,642

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$158M

