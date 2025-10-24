Mayfield Group Announces Board Resignation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mayfield Group Holdings Limited ( (AU:MYG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Mayfield Group Holdings Limited announced the resignation of Peter Choquenot as an alternate director following the return of Lindsay Phillips from long service leave. This change in the board’s composition is part of the company’s ongoing management adjustments, which may influence its strategic direction and governance structure.

More about Mayfield Group Holdings Limited

Mayfield Group Holdings Limited operates within the industrial sector, focusing on providing electrical and engineering services. The company is known for its expertise in delivering solutions for infrastructure projects, particularly in the energy and utilities markets.

Average Trading Volume: 70,063

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$158M

