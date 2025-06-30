Mayer Holdings Ltd. Updates Nomination Committee Terms

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Mayer Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1116) ) is now available.

Mayer Holdings Ltd. has announced amendments to the terms of reference for its Nomination Committee, effective from July 1, 2025. The committee will consist of at least three members, with a majority being independent non-executive directors, and will include at least one member of a different gender. The changes aim to enhance governance and diversity within the company’s board structure, potentially impacting its operational efficiency and stakeholder confidence.

More about Mayer Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 3,261,770

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$669M

