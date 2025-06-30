Mayer Holdings Ltd. Announces Board Composition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mayer Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1116) ) has shared an announcement.

Mayer Holdings Ltd., a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced the composition of its board of directors. The board includes executive directors, non-executive directors, and independent non-executive directors, with Dr. Ip Yun Kit serving as Chairman and Ms. Zhang Yana as Chief Financial Officer. The announcement details the roles of each board member across the company’s three committees: Audit, Nomination, and Remuneration. This update reflects the company’s governance structure and may influence its strategic direction and decision-making processes.

Average Trading Volume: 3,261,770

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$669M

