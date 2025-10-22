Maxnerva Technology Services Updates Share Option Scheme in 2024 Annual Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Maxnerva Technology Services Limited ( (HK:1037) ) has issued an announcement.

Maxnerva Technology Services Limited has issued a supplemental announcement regarding its 2024 Annual Report, specifically focusing on the Share Option Scheme. The announcement details the terms of the share options, including the non-refundable application fee and the vesting periods. The report highlights the movement of share options granted to directors and employees, indicating a significant number of options remain outstanding, which may impact employee retention and motivation.

More about Maxnerva Technology Services Limited

Maxnerva Technology Services Limited operates in the technology services industry, focusing on providing innovative solutions and services. The company is incorporated in Bermuda and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 1037.

Average Trading Volume: 6,925,586

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$561.2M

