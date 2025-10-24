MaxLinear Reports Strong Q3 2025 Revenue Growth

Maxlinear ( (MXL) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Maxlinear presented to its investors.

MaxLinear, Inc. is a prominent provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital, and mixed-signal integrated circuits, serving sectors such as access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial applications. Based in Carlsbad, California, the company is known for its innovative solutions in the semiconductor industry.

MaxLinear has reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, showcasing a significant increase in net revenue and improvements in profitability. The company’s net revenue reached $126.5 million, marking a 16% sequential increase and a 56% rise compared to the same quarter last year. This growth is attributed to the company’s strategic investments and execution.

Key financial highlights include a GAAP gross margin of 56.9%, slightly up from the previous quarter, and a non-GAAP gross margin holding steady at 59.1%. Despite a GAAP loss from operations, the company achieved a non-GAAP income from operations of 12% of net revenue, reflecting a positive turnaround from a loss in the previous year. The company also generated positive cash flow from operating activities, amounting to $10.1 million.

Looking forward, MaxLinear anticipates continued revenue growth in the fourth quarter, with expected net revenue between $130 million and $140 million. The company remains optimistic about its strategic investments in areas such as data center optical interconnects and Wi-Fi7, which are expected to drive sustained growth in 2026.

