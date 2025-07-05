Max Healthcare Announces Virtual AGM and Final Dividend for FY 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd ( (IN:MAXHEALTH) ) has issued an announcement.

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd has announced the details of its 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be held virtually on July 31, 2025. The company has provided information on e-voting procedures for shareholders to participate in decision-making processes. Additionally, the Board of Directors has approved a final dividend payment of ₹1.50 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, highlighting the company’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

More about Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd operates in the healthcare industry, providing a range of healthcare services. The company is focused on delivering high-quality medical care across various specialties and is a significant player in the Indian healthcare market.

Average Trading Volume: 71,275

Current Market Cap: 1265.1B INR

Learn more about MAXHEALTH stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue