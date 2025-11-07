Max Healthcare Announces Subsidiary Merger Approval

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd ( (IN:MAXHEALTH) ) has shared an announcement.

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd has announced the approval of a Scheme of Amalgamation between its wholly owned subsidiaries, Crosslay Remedies Limited and Jaypee Healthcare Limited. The National Company Law Tribunal, Chandigarh Bench, has sanctioned the merger, which is set to have an appointed date of October 5, 2024. This strategic move is expected to streamline operations and enhance the company’s market positioning, potentially benefiting stakeholders by creating a more unified and efficient healthcare service provider.

More about Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on providing comprehensive healthcare services through its network of hospitals and healthcare facilities. The company is committed to delivering high-quality medical care and is a prominent player in the Indian healthcare market.

Average Trading Volume: 70,682

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 1105.9B INR

