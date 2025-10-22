Mawson Infrastructure Launches GPU Pilot for AI Network

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Mawson Infrastructure Group ( (MIGI) ) has issued an announcement.

On October 22, 2025, Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. announced the launch of a graphics processing unit (GPU) pilot program on a decentralized AI network. This initiative represents a strategic shift for Mawson, expanding beyond digital asset mining into advanced computing sectors such as AI and HPC. The pilot aims to establish a scalable framework for Mawson to enhance its role as an AI infrastructure provider across the U.S. The project includes a 100-day plan to gather performance data, evaluate economics, and test market fit, showcasing Mawson’s capability to innovate within the competitive technology ecosystem.

The most recent analyst rating on (MIGI) stock is a Hold with a $1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mawson Infrastructure Group stock, see the MIGI Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on MIGI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MIGI is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is primarily impacted by the company’s poor financial performance, characterized by declining revenues and high leverage. Technical analysis provides some short-term positive signals, but the overbought condition raises caution. Valuation metrics are unfavorable due to negative earnings and lack of dividends.

To see Spark’s full report on MIGI stock, click here.

More about Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. is a technology company that provides digital infrastructure platforms for artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), and digital assets. The company focuses on operating and optimizing digital infrastructure to accelerate the digital economy, with a commitment to using carbon-free energy sources, including nuclear energy, for its operations.

Average Trading Volume: 1,236,906

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $35.02M

See more data about MIGI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue