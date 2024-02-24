Mawson Infrastructure Adjusts Executive Compensation Governance

Mawson Infrastructure Group (MIGI) has released an update.

An investigation by the Audit Committee of a company uncovered that former CEO James E. Manning failed to fully disclose his related party transactions, leading to the Board’s decision not to issue certain equity grants as per his separation agreement. Despite the potential for future uncertainty as highlighted by the company’s caution on forward-looking statements, this revelation points to a significant shift in the company’s handling of executive compensation and governance.

