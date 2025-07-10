Maven Renovar VCT PLC Board Opposes Requisition Request for Board Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Amati AIM ( (GB:MRV) ).

Maven Renovar VCT PLC received a requisition request from former investment manager Paul Jourdan and other shareholders to replace the current board with new directors, including Jourdan himself. The board, citing poor performance and unsustainable fees under Jourdan’s management, opposes the proposal, emphasizing a strategy of returning capital to shareholders and selective investment in unquoted companies to enhance returns. The board advises shareholders to vote against the resolutions at the upcoming general meeting, highlighting Maven’s strong track record and commitment to improving performance.

Average Trading Volume: 14,939

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

