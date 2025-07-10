Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC Successfully Passes All AGM Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Maven Income and Growth VCT ( (GB:MIG1) ) is now available.

Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC announced that all resolutions proposed at its Annual General Meeting were passed. The meeting, held on July 10, 2025, saw resolutions such as the approval of the Directors’ Remuneration Report, re-election of directors, and renewal of the company’s authority to allot shares. The successful passing of these resolutions signifies continued shareholder support for the company’s strategic direction and governance practices.

