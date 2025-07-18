Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC Issues New Shares Under Dividend Investment Scheme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Maven Income and Growth VCT ( (GB:MIG1) ) has shared an update.

Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC has announced the issuance of 516,013 new Ordinary Shares under its Dividend Investment Scheme, priced at 37.97p per share, which aligns with the latest net asset value per share. This issuance increases the company’s total share capital to 181,957,056 Ordinary Shares, each carrying one voting right. The new shares are expected to be admitted to the Official List and commence trading on the London Stock Exchange around 23 July 2025, potentially impacting shareholder calculations and market positioning.

