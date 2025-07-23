Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC Announces Share Buy-back

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Maven Income and Growth VCT ( (GB:MIG1) ) has provided an announcement.

Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC, a company involved in investment and growth ventures, has announced a share buy-back, purchasing 1,818,963 of its own Ordinary Shares at 36.0p per share for cancellation. This move affects the company’s issued share capital, which now comprises 180,138,093 Ordinary Shares, each carrying one voting right, potentially impacting shareholder calculations regarding their interests in accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

