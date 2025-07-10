Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC Announces Increased Dividend and Updated NAV

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 ( (GB:MIG3) ).

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC has announced an unaudited net asset value (NAV) of 48.42p per Ordinary Share as of 31 May 2025, following a final dividend payment. The company has increased its target annual yield from 5% to 6% of NAV per Ordinary Share, reflecting a strategic focus on enhancing shareholder returns through tax-free distributions. An increased interim dividend of 2.00p per Ordinary Share will be paid on 29 August 2025, with shareholders having the option to reinvest dividends into new shares through the Dividend Investment Scheme. This move aligns with the company’s ongoing strategy to balance capital gains realization and maintain VCT qualifying levels.

More about Maven Income and Growth VCT 3

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC is a venture capital trust that focuses on providing tax-efficient investment opportunities to shareholders. The company primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of smaller, unquoted UK companies, aiming to deliver capital growth and income to its investors.

Average Trading Volume: 21,825

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

