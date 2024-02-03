Matthews International Q1 Earnings Presentation Released

Matthews International (MATW) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

On February 1, 2024, Matthews made its first fiscal quarter earnings presentation available on its investor website, which includes selected financial results for the period. Although this presentation is provided with the current document, it is not considered “filed” under Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is not subject to its associated liabilities, nor is it incorporated by reference into any filings under the Securities Acts, unless explicitly referenced in such filings.

For further insights into MATW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.