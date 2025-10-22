Mattel Reports Decline in Q3 2025 Sales

Mattel Inc ( (MAT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Mattel Inc presented to its investors.

Mattel Inc., a prominent player in the global toy and family entertainment industry, is known for its iconic brand portfolio, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, and Fisher-Price. The company engages consumers through toys, content, and digital experiences, collaborating with leading retail and e-commerce companies worldwide.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Mattel reported a 6% decline in net sales compared to the previous year, with net sales totaling $1,736 million. Despite challenges in the U.S. market, the company experienced growth in consumer demand across all regions and anticipates a strong holiday season.

Key financial metrics revealed a decrease in gross margin to 50.0% and operating income to $380 million, reflecting the impacts of unfavorable foreign exchange, inflation, and tariff costs. Notably, Mattel repurchased $202 million in shares during the quarter, aiming for a $600 million target by year-end. The company saw a decline in sales for its Dolls and Infant, Toddler, and Preschool categories, while Vehicles and Action Figures categories showed growth.

Looking ahead, Mattel remains optimistic about its strategy to grow its IP-driven toy business and expand its entertainment offerings. The company reiterates its full-year 2025 guidance, expecting a 1% to 3% increase in net sales and maintaining a strong balance sheet as it enters the holiday season.

