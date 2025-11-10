Matsuya Foods Revises Earnings Forecast Upward for FY 2026

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Matsuya Foods Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (JP:9887) ) is now available.

Matsuya Foods Holdings Co., Ltd. has announced a correction to its earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. The revised forecast indicates an increase in net sales and profits compared to previous estimates, reflecting a positive adjustment in the company’s financial outlook. This revision suggests improved operational performance and could positively impact stakeholders’ confidence in the company’s future growth.

More about Matsuya Foods Holdings Co., Ltd.

Matsuya Foods Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the food industry, primarily focusing on providing a variety of dining services and food products. The company is known for its chain of restaurants and is listed on the TSE Prime Market.

Average Trading Volume: 55,994

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen111.9B

