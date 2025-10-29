Matsui Securities Reports Strong Semi-Annual Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Matsui Securities Co ( (JP:8628) ) has provided an update.

Matsui Securities Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in its non-consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2025, with operating revenue rising by 17.5% year-on-year. The company’s strong performance in operating profit and ordinary profit reflects its robust market positioning, despite the challenging market conditions that typically affect securities brokerage firms.

More about Matsui Securities Co

Matsui Securities Co., Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on securities brokerage. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for providing brokerage services to individual investors in Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 882,834

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen192B

